Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 29 (ANI): Forty-five cases of stubble burning were reported in Punjab from September 15 to September 27, out of which fire was detected at 22 locations. Environmental compensation has been imposed on the 22 locations, and damages were recovered, said Environmental Engineer Sukhdeva Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Sukhdev Singh, an Environmental Engineer, said, "We've received 45 cases of stubble burning, reported by our satellites. Following our protocol, we verified these within 24 hours. Of those, fires were detected in only 22 locations. We've imposed environmental compensation at all 22 locations, recovered the damages, and launched FIRs. Red entries have been made accordingly..."

Highlighting trends compared to last year, Singh explained, "Last year, 59 cases of stubble burning were reported...The satellite survey begins on September 15th. From September 15th until yesterday, i.e., the 27th, we had 45 cases of stubble burning...Last year, between September 15th and 27th, there were some rainy days. Rainy days don't cause fires, as the soil is wet. But this time, if you look closely, there are dry days throughout September 15th through 27th. We have also observed that our harvest is higher than last year's. Last year, we achieved 20% of our harvesting around the 30th, which we just achieved around the 24th, so harvesting is higher. Accordingly, our cases are lower..."

Stubble burning has been a serious environmental concern in Punjab and other northern states, as it contributes heavily to air pollution and poses severe health risks, particularly during the winter months when smoke mixes with fog to create smog. The government has imposed a strict ban to encourage farmers to adopt sustainable crop residue management practices, such as using bio-decomposers or mechanised tools for residue management.

Stubble burning in neighbouring states, including Punjab, is one of the major causes of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during the winter.

Earlier, the Punjab Government held a special awareness and support camp to curb stubble burning, with a dedicated control room set up for real-time monitoring in Amritsar on Sunday.

The control room, utilising satellite data, will detect stubble burning incidents and immediately inform the Sub-Divisional Magistrate official of the area where the stubble burning is detected. The SDM will dispatch a team to counsel the farmers against burning stubble.

"Satellites detect stubble-burning incidents using various sensors, and the data is monitored by our officers. Nodal and cluster officers of the concerned area then alert the SDM about the incident. A team immediately visits the spot to counsel farmers against burning stubble," Yug, Control Room Supervisor, told ANI."

These continuous efforts have made farmers more aware of the harmful effects, and many are now avoiding the practice. We also inform them about different state government schemes that support alternatives to stubble burning. Additionally, farmers who refrained from burning stubble were honoured on Independence Day and Republic Day," he added. (ANI)

