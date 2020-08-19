Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): With 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Mizoram's coronavirus count now stands at 860, the state's Information and Public Relations Department informed on Wednesday.

The figure includes 481 active cases and 379 recoveries/discharges.

Also Read | Agra Bus Hijack Reports Rejected by Police; Cops Say Loan Recovery Agents Seized Bus With 34 Passengers Against Owner’s Dues.

So far, two people have succumbed to the infection in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)