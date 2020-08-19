Agra, August 19: A bus with 34 passengers travelling from Gurugram to Madhya Pradesh went missing from Agra. There were reports that the bus was hijacked. However, according to a News18 report, the bus was not hijacked, but employees of a finance company took control of the bus over non-payment of EMIs on Wednesday.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi, the owner of the bus had died on Tuesday. The men reportedly took over the after asking the driver and conductor to get off. The men then men drove the bus to an unknown location. Reportedly all the 34 passengers are safe and police are trying to locate the bus after denying reports that the bus has been hijacked. Mathura: 19-Year-Old Dies on UP Roadways Bus, Family Alleges She Was Harassed Over COVID-19 Fears.

SSP Agra clarified that news regarding hijack of a bus is not true

Uttar Pradesh:SSP Agra clarified that news regarding hijack of a bus is not true & it was a case of loan repayment where financiers took control of a bus in Agra over non-payment of loan by the Bus owner who died yesterday. Police teams are formed to nab the financiers pic.twitter.com/YCoRwS4X5u — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 19, 2020

In a tragic incident that took place a few days back, a 30-year-old passenger was charred while 69 others had a close shave when a Volvo bus they were travelling in from Bihar’s Supaul district to Mehsana in Gujarat went up in flames after hitting the median divider on the Agra-Lucknow expressway as the tired bus driver dozed off at the wheel.

