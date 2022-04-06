Bahraich (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) A 45-year-old married woman and her 11-year-old son were allegedly murdered by her lover when she pressured him to marry her, police said here on Wednesday.

Police have arrested the accused, Ram Kumar, and his aide Vinod in connection with the incident.

The woman and her son were murdered on March 23.

Police began investigation when partially decomposed bodies of the woman and her son were recovered on March 29. Informing about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar Sharma said accused Ram Kumar was having an affair with a married woman of Bharha village under the Rupaideeh police station.

"Ram Kumar told us that the woman was pressuring him to marry her. Because of this, he called the woman to a secluded place and killed her with the support of his friend Vinod. The duo stabbed the woman several times with a long knife, killing her on the spot," the officer said.

The accused also stabbed and killed the woman's 11-year-old son whom she brought along.

"The duo killed the woman's son to save themselves from being linked to the murder of the woman. The duo dumped the bodies near a canal and fled to Mumbai," said the officer.

Soon after the bodies were recovered, police formed three teams to identify the dead and arrest the accused.

"We sought help of local intelligence and mobile surveillance to identify and track the accused. The accused have confessed to the crime," said the officer.

