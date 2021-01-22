Ahmedabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The coronavirus case count rose by 451 in Gujarat, where two patients died due to the infection on Friday, the state health department said.

As many as 700 such patients recovered and got discharge in the last 24 hours, it said in a statement.

The death toll due to coronavirus now stands at 4,374.

The coronavirus caseload in the state increased to 2,58,264 with the addition of 451 cases, it added.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,58,264, new cases 451, deaths 4,374, recovered 2,48,650 and active cases 5,240.

