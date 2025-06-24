Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 24 (ANI): The 46th episode of the public outreach initiative Mukhyamantri Samipeshu--launched to address citizens' grievances--was successfully concluded on Tuesday.

As part of the program, Chief Minister Manik Saha personally listened to various problems and complaints brought forward by residents from different subdivisions of the state.

Taking note of each issue, the Chief Minister issued immediate directives to concerned officials, urging them to take necessary and prompt steps to resolve the matters.

The initiative continues to serve as a bridge between the government and the people, ensuring that citizens' concerns are heard at the highest level and addressed with priority.

This outreach effort has received positive feedback from citizens across the state, with many appreciating the transparent and responsive governance model it promotes.

Earlier, CM Manik Saha on Monday said that the declaration of Tripura as fully literate was a "historic moment". He said everyone should be encouraged to study, and emphasis should be given to improving the skills of newly literate citizens and fostering self-reliance.

"Literacy in the country is very important for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The declaration of Tripura as the third fully literate state in the country is a historic moment. The Education Department must now focus on further increasing the literacy rate in Tripura," Saha said.

The CM said this at the declaration event and celebrations organised under the 'ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society)' - New India Literacy Programme (Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram) held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan today.

Saha said that today marks a truly historic moment for everyone, as Tripura has become the third state in the country to achieve full literacy. (ANI)

