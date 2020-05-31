India News | 47 More COVID-19 Cases in Jharkhand, Total Rises to 610

Ranchi, May 31 (PTI) Forty-seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 610, a government bulletin said on Sunday.

Of the total cases, 430 are migrants who recently returned to the state, it said.

Altogether 5,415 travellers are under surveillance and asymptomatic while 4,038 travellers completed observation of 28 days. While 99,641 people are in various quarantine centres, 2,89,857 are in home quarantine, the bulletin said.

It stated that there are 349 active cases in the state while 256 people have recovered and discharged from hospital. Five persons have died of the disease in the state till now.

Of the total 610 COVID-19 cases, 15 people are under 10 years of age while 352 people between 11 and 30 years and 200 people between 31 and 50 years of age, it said, adding 37 people are between 51 and 70 years of age and six are above 70 years.

The recovery rate of patients in Jharkhand was 42 per cent as against the national rate of 47.75 per cent, while the mortality rate in the state was 0.82 per cent as against the national rate of 2.83 per cent, the bulletin said.

