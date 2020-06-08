India News | 474 COVID-19 Cases in Ghaziabad, 3 Deaths

Ghaziabad, Jun 8 (PTI) A total of 474 people have tested positive for coronavirus, while three persons have died of the infection in the district so far, an official said on Monday.

Since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown on March 25, a total of 11,837 sample were taken for COVID-19 testing, out of which 474 were found positive for the disease, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Also Read | 1007 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Delhi Today, Total Cases Rise to 29,943: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

Only three persons have died of the disease in Ghaziabad, not nine as being reported, he said.

The six other residents of the district died either in Delhi, Meerut or Noida. They were working there or had gone for treatment, Pandey said.

Also Read | Mizoram Under Complete Lockdown Till June 22 Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

Four persons from the district were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut and they died there. One patient had died in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital of Delhi and another died at a private hospital in Noida, he added.

Only three patients died in Ghaziabad, he reiterated.

Pandey said COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad are being treated in government hospitals as well as in temporary wards of primary health centres. The ESI hospital, located in Rajendra Nagar colony in Sahibabad, is also attending to the coronavirus positive persons.

A total of 158 persons are currently undergoing treatment, while 307 patients have been discharged after being cured, he said.

Pandey said the three persons who died in the district were suffering either from diabetes or hypertension.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)