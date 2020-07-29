New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): India reported 48,513 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally ahead of 15 lakh-mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 15,31,669 cases have been recorded so far, which includes 34,193 fatalities owing to the virus. 768 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 5,09,447 while 9,88,030 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 9,211 new COVID19 cases 298 deaths. The total number of cases is now at 4,00,651 including 2,39,755 recovered cases, 1,46,129 active cases and 14,463 deaths. The recovery rate in the state is at 59.84 per cent, as per the Maharashtra Health Department.

Mumbai completed five lakh COVID tests till today. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in the city's Dharavi area today, taking the total number of cases in the region to 2,545 including 83 active cases, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Tamil Nadu reported 6,426 new cases and 82 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,34,114. A total of 5,927 patients were discharged today while 57,490 are active cases, according to the state's Health and Family Welfare Department.

Delhi reported 1,035 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients recovered/discharged in the last 24 hours are 1,126 while 26 deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the national capital is now at 1,33,310, including 1,18,633 recovered/discharged, 10,770 active cases and the death toll is at 3,907, according to Delhi Health Department.

5,074 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,318 rapid antigen tests conducted in the national capital on Wednesday, the Delhi Health Department said.

Andhra Pradesh reported 10,093 COVID-19 cases, 2,784 discharged and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total number of cases in the state is now at 1,20,390, including 55,406 discharged, 63,771 active cases, according to the State's COVID Control Room. The death toll is at 1,213 in the state.

Odisha, in the last 24 hours, reported 1,068 more COVID-19 cases taking the state's coronavirus cases to 29,175. As per the data released by the state health department, there are 10,919 active cases in the state and 18,061 patients have recovered from the disease.159 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state. 36 patients have died due to other reasons.

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 case tally rose to 2,364 on Wednesday. There are 1,012 active cases, 1,323 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the state, according to its Health Department.

Uttarakhand's COVID19 cases rise to 6,866 with 279 new infections reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 2,945 and 3,811 respectively, according to Uttarakhand Health Department.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 540 COVID-19 cases have been reported today, 151 from Jammu division and 389 Kashmir division. The total number of cases in the Union Territory is now at 19,419, including 7,749 active cases, 11,322 recovered. The death toll is at 348.

Manipur reported 141 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,458. The number of active and recovered cases are 805 and 1,653 respectively, as per the State Government.

Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 5,489 with 202 new cases reported today. The number of active and recovered cases in the state is 1,666 and 3,784 respectively. The death toll is at 39, according to the State's Health Department. (ANI)

