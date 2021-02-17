Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (PTI) Kerala logged 4,892 new COVID-19 cases, including 24 health workers, and 16 deaths, taking the total caseload to 10.16 lakh and the toll to 4,032 on Wednesday.

A total of 69,953 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 6.99 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said

The tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,16,848.

A total of 1,07,71,847 samples have been tested so far.

"Out of those infected today, 90 reached the state from outside while 4,497 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 281 persons are yet to be traced.

Twenty four health workers are also among the infected," Vijayan said at a press meet

With the discharge of 4,832 people, cumulative recoveries have risen to 9,51,742.

Currently, there are 60,803 active cases in the state.

Among the districts, Kollam reported the highest number of cases at 552, followed by Pathanamthitta with 546, Ernakulam 519 and Kottayam 506.

A total of 2,57,415 people are under observation out of which 9,431 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, Vijayan said.

Two more regions were added to the list of hot spots, taking the total to 432.

