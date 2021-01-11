Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], January 11 (ANI): Andaman and Nicobar Islands' COVID-19 count has reached 4,960 after one more person tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration said that the new case was detected during contact tracing.

As per the official data, two more persons have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,875. The active COVID-19 tally stands at 23.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory remained at 62 as no fresh death due to the virus was reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, India added 16,311 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The Ministry has announced that the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss the COVID-19 situation and coronavirus vaccination rollout. (ANI)

