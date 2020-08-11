New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a special committee looking into the issue of internet restoration in Jammu and Kashmir has decided to provide 4G internet access on a trial basis in limited areas of the union territory after August 15.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, that the committee has decided that trial will be done in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir division.

Also Read | Realme C15 & Realme C12 to Be Launched in India Soon.

He said that the Committee has decided that access to 4G internet in J-K will be given in a calibrated manner and outcome of the trial will be reviewed after two months.

The bench also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai said this is a fairly good stand on the part of the respondents (Centre and J-K administration).

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sister Shweta Singh Kriti Prays for a 'Positive Outcome' Ahead Of The Supreme Court Hearing (View Tweet).

High speed internet service in J-K was suspended in August last year when the Centre announced revocation of its special status and bifurcation of the state into two UTs -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 7, the top court had asked the J-K administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas of the Union Territory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)