Dimapur, Mar 17 (PTI) At least five persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in an ATM robbery in Dimapur district of Nagaland, police said on Monday.

The accused are part of an interstate gang believed to have been behind the ATM robbery at Kuda village in Dimapur on February 20, Commissioner of Police Kevithuto Sophie told reporters here.

A thorough investigation will be carried out to find out more details about their modus operandi, he said.

Sophie said Rs 13,50,200 was recovered from the possession of the accused out of Rs 25,85,000 that was allegedly looted. A car and a two-wheeler used for committing the crime have also been seized.

He also said teams have been deployed to retrieve the equipment used by the accused, which “they had thrown into the Dhansiri river before fleeing to Assam”.

The accused have revealed to police that they had earlier looted two ATM booths in Assam and Meghalaya, the officer added.

