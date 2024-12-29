Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a module backed by banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International and Pakistan's ISI, responsible for the recent grenade attacks on some police stations in the state, with the arrest of five people.

"Batala Police has successfully solved two high-profile cases of grenade attacks on the Ghanie ke Bangar Police Station, Batala, and the Wadala Bangar Police Post, Gurdaspur," Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

Also Read | Jallikattu 2025: Class 5 Girl Trains Bull for Upcoming Jallikattu Event in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

The terror module was busted with the arrest of five people including, mastermind Abhijot Singh, operating on the directions of foreign-based Happy Passian & Shamsher alias Honey, while being in Armenia, he said.

Two of the accused -- Abhijot Singh and Kuljit Singh -- sustained bullet injuries in retaliatory firing by the police team when they attacked the team to evade custody, Punjab police said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Electoral Roll Ahead of Polls.

"By successfully busting this module, Punjab Police has solved all the incidents of attacks on police establishments in the state," the statement quoting the DGP said.

In addition to Abhijot Singh, the other four arrested people have been identified as Kuljit Singh, Rohit alias Ghessi, Shubham and Gurjinder Singh alias Raja, all residents of Qila Lal Singh in Batala, the statement said.

Police teams have also seized two pistols including one sophisticated 9MM G-lock pistol and one .32 bore pistol from their possession, it added.

The development came days after some people hurled hand grenade at Ghaniae Ke Bangar Police Station in Batala on December 12 around 10.20 pm, followed by an attack on the Wadala Bangar Police Post in Gurdaspur on December 20 at around 9.30 pm.

Following the incidents, terrorist organisation BKI had used social media platform to claim the responsibility for these terror acts using separate social media posts.

Notably, a few grenade attacks on police stations have been reported from the state in recent times, though no one was injured in those incidents.

"The accused -- Abhijot Singh and Kuljit Singh -- were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Batala and are in stable condition," the DGP said.

He said investigations are in progress to establish forward and backward linkages in this case and unveil the entire terror module.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Satinder Singh said that after the attack at the police establishments, Batala Police launched a special operation to trace the perpetrators.

Based on technical and human-based intels, police teams under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, Batala, Suhail Qasim Mir managed to track down all the accused and apprehend them, he added.

SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said that further investigation is underway and more arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days.

Earlier this month, another blast took place outside the Bakshiwal police chowki in Gurdaspur. No one was injured in the incident.

Three suspected Khalistani terrorists allegedly involved in the grenade attack in Gurdaspur were killed in an encounter with police in Pilibhit early Monday.

They were accused of hurling a hand grenade at the Bakshiwala police post in Kalanaur in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on December 18, Punjab police had said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier, Punjab Police had arrested two people for allegedly carrying out a grenade attack on the Islamabad police station in Amritsar.

The attack was carried out in the early hours of December 17, though no one was injured in the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)