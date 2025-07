Bhubaneswar, Jul 27 (PTI) Police have arrested five associates of BJD corporator Amaresh Jena, who is absconding ever since he was booked in a rape case in the state capital.

Jena, a prominent BJD leader in the state capital was booked under the BNS sections 64(2) (rape), 89 (committing miscarriage without woman's permission), 296 (obscene act), and 352 (criminal intimidation), besides section 6 of the POCSO Act, at the Laxmisagar police station, where the survivor lodged a complaint on Wednesday, the police said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Five persons have been arrested for harbouring the accused person, Amresh Jena," the police said in a statement on Saturday midnight and added that these five persons provided conveyance and assisted the accused Amresh Jena in evading apprehension.

The five arrested individuals hail from various parts of Khurda and Jagatsinghpur districts, and were forwarded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 27, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A 19-year-old woman in a written complaint at Laxmisagar police station accused the BJD corporator of rape, foeticide, cheating, and criminal intimidation. Jena, while absconding, told a section of the media that he was innocent and framed by the ruling BJP.

In her complaint, the survivor alleged that the corporator sexually exploited her with the promise of marriage when she was 17 years old. She claims that Jena took her to Puri, engaged in physical relations, and in February 2024, when she was still a minor, forced her to abort a two-month pregnancy by administering pills.

The survivor also alleged that she was threatened and directed not to reveal the matter to anyone.

Meanwhile, police recorded the statement of the survivor, and she also underwent a medical test.

BJD's Bhubaneswar unit president and former minister Ashok Panda said: "It is a sensitive case and will be referred to the party's disciplinary committee. For now, the law will take its own course."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)