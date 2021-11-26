Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in the Kadugodi area in Bengaluru on Friday for allegedly staying in the country without valid authority.

Speaking to ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Bengaluru, Sandeep Patil said, "Five illegal Bangladesh nationals have been arrested in Kadugodi. A case has been registered under the Foreigners Act."

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi To Address Congress' Mehangai Hatao Rally on December 12.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)