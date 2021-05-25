Jammu, May 25 (PTI) Five Congress members of the Banihal Municipal Committee (BMC) on Tuesday called for a special session to discuss and adopt a resolution of non-confidence motion against its president and vice president, alleging that they had failed to perform their duties.

They have demanded that BMC president Farooq Ahmed Wani and vice president Ashok Kumar be removed from their posts, officials said.

There are seven members in the BMC and all are from the Congress, including Wani and Kumar.

The five members who have sought the resolution were Shahida Bano, Reyaz Ahmed, Masrat, Mohd Sharief Ganie and Prince Jahangir, the officials said.

In a communique to the BMC's Executive Officer Bashir ul Hassan on May 18, they have sought a special session of the municipal committee to discuss and adopt a resolution to remove the president and vice-president, they said.

In the communication, the members alleged "abuse of powers" by the president and vice-president, "habitual failure to perform their duties, inadequate in some respect; failing to carry out obligations towards the public of Banihal; and making decisions that other members feel are detrimental".

The councilors said that the decision had been taken by one-third majority of the councillors.

Executive Officer Hassan told PTI that he has received the communication and the requisition for calling special session by the councilors is being forwarded to Director Urban Local Bodies Jammu for further procedure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)