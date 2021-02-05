Pithoragarh (U'khand), Feb 5 (PTI) Five bridges on the Indo-Nepal border in Pithoragarh district reopened on Friday after remaining closed for over 10 months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

District Magistrate V K Jogdande issued an order to this effect on Friday.

The subdivisional magistrates of Dharchula, Pithoragarh and Didihat, and the SSB battalions guarding the Indo-Nepal border have been instructed to open all five border bridges in view of the latest guidelines by the Centre, Jogdande said.

The Nepal government had issued orders to open these bridges last week itself.

