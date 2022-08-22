New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A five-day tribal art exhibition is being organised at the India Habitat Centre here by the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi to provide people a glimpse into the rich aesthetic sense of ethnic tribes.

Madhusudan Padhi, additional chief secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, inaugurated the exhibition that will continue till August 26.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Forces Wife to Bath in Public View As Part of Ritual in Pune; 4 Booked.

Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who is also the president of the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi attended the launch event.

The exhibition features paintings and arts of 40 tribal artists from Odisha, a statement said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Civilians Injured After Terrorists Hurl Grenade at CRPF Bunker in Anantnag.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)