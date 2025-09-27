Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 27 (ANI): Five people were killed while one person sustained injuries after an overspeeding car hit a divider in Gurugram's National Highway 48 exit 9 near Jharsa in the early hours of Saturday.

Providing insights into the incident, Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurguram Police said that a total of four people had died on the spot, and out of the two people sent to the hospital for treatment, one succumbed to injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Pratishtha, Aditya, Gautam, Lavanya and Soni.

The injured person has been identified as Kapil Sharma (28).

"Early in the morning, around 4:30 am, Gurugram Police received information of an SUV involved in an accident and some people being injured. When the police team reached the spot, an ambulance was called. Four people had died on the spot. Two others were sent to the hospital for treatment, during which one woman succumbed to her injuries. Six people were on board the vehicle- three women and three men. Five have died, and one injured is undergoing treatment. The accident vehicle has been referred to the police. The deceased are Pratishtha r/o UP, Aditya, aged 30 years, r/o UP, Gautam r/o Sonipat, Haryana, Lavanya, aged 26 years, r/o UP, and Soni. The injured victim is Kapil Sharma, aged 28 years, r/o Bulandshahr, UP. The families of injured and deceased have been informed... Further investigation is underway..." Kumar told ANI.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

