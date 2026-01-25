Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 25 (ANI): Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday expressed deep sorrow at the fire incident at Nampally in Hyderabad in which five people, including two children and an elderly woman, died of suspected asphyxiation.

Describing the incident as extremely "unfortunate" the minister announced an of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

A fire broke out in a four-storey building housing a furniture showroom in Nampally Station Road, officials said on Sunday.

Those who died were indentified as B.B. Amma, 60, mother of watchman Sameer from Karnataka; Akhil, 7, and Praneeth, 11, children of Yadaiah from Nampally; Mohammad Intiaz, 31, also from Nampally; and Syed Habib, 30, an auto driver from Sastri Puram, Rajendranagar.

"I have instructed Hyderabad District Collector Harichandana to take immediate action and ensure the assistance reaches the families," Minister Reddy said.

He further directed the Collector to enforce stringent measures to ensure compliance with fire safety norms and security protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future. "Preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by the shop owner's negligence, and the shop owner has been taken into custody. Legal action will be taken against those responsible," Minister Reddy added.

The Minister assured the families of the deceased that the government will stand by them, promising a full inquiry and strict regulatory measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Telangana Fire DG Vikram Singh Mann said earlier today, "As we were informed yesterday, five people were trapped. So we have recovered all five bodies. The first body was recovered this morning at around 9:15, and just now, the fifth body has also been recovered. All the bodies have been sent to Osmania Hospital," (ANI)

