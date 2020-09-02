New Delhi, Sept 2 (PTI) Five highly polluted areas have been identified in the national capital in addition to the existing 13 pollution hotspots in the city, according to the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority.

"The Delhi Pollution Authority has identified five new highly polluted regions in the capital. These include Gandhi Nagar, Peeragarhi, Azadpur Mandi, Rohtak Road and Sarai Rohila," EPCA member Sunita Narain said.

Massive traffic snarls at these places lead to high levels of pollution, according to DPCC officials.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had earlier identified the 13 hotspots -- Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla Phase II, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Bawana, Narela, Mundka and Mayapuri -- based on the high particulate matter (PM) concentration in these areas on a long term.

The EPCA on Wednesday reviewed the steps taken and progress achieved in bringing down the pollution levels at the 13 pollution hotspots at a meeting with officials of civic bodies and the DPCC.

The DPCC informed the EPCA that deputy commissioners of east, north, and south municipal corporations have been made nodal officers to regularly monitor pollution levels at the hotspots.

