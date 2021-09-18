Sikar, Sep 18 (PTI) Five persons were killed and one injured after their car fell into a ditch along a road here on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place near Thikariya village, they said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Latehar.

The injured person was rushed to SMS hospital in Jaipur for treatment, Sub-Inspector, Reengus police station, Deepti Rani said.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the five persons in the mishap and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Also Read | Rajasthan Man Dumps 4 Minor Daughters in 13-Feet Deep Water Tank in Barmer, Later Attempts Suicide.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)