Baghpat, January 28: At least five people were killed and more than 40 injured after a wooden structure at a Jain community event in Badaut here collapsed on Tuesday, police said. According to District Magistrate Asmita Lal, the injured were taken to a hospital where 20 of them were discharged after first aid and the remaining are undergoing treatment.

"A wooden structure collapsed at the event in which around 40 persons were injured and five were killed," Lal said, adding that the annual event has been held here for the last 30 years. Baghpat: Over 50 Injured As Wooden Platform Collapses During Jain Community's ‘Laddu Mahotsav’ at Adinath Temple in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Videos).

DM Baghpat Asmita Lal Speaks on Baghpat Tragedy

#WATCH | Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh: DM Baghpat Asmita Lal says, "There was a Jain community program in Baraut. A wooden structure collapsed here, injuring about 40 people. 20 people were sent home after treatment, 20 people are still undergoing treatment. 5 people have died..." https://t.co/2Gix8vk7AH pic.twitter.com/7XDaYzIAig — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2025

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)