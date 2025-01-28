New Delhi, January 28: A major accident occurred in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, during the Jain community's 'Laddu Mahotsav' at the Adinath Temple. The incident took place at the Manastambh complex, where a wooden platform, part of the event set-up, collapsed, causing a stampede. Over 50 devotees were trapped under the debris of the platform, with many suffering serious injuries. Many devotees were seen bleeding profusely, and chaos ensued at the scene.

Due to the shortage of ambulances, the injured were rushed to the hospital in e-rickshaws. Local police, led by the Inspector of Baraut Police Station, arrived with a force to control the situation and provide assistance. The accident occurred on Gandhi Road in Baraut, which is part of the Baghpat district. Baghpat Watchtower Collapse: More Than 20 Injured After Watchtower Collapses During ‘Laddu Mahotsav’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Baraut City; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

As the number of injured continued to rise, six to seven police officers were also reported to be injured during the rescue efforts. District Magistrate Asmita Lal and Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya are currently visiting hospitals to oversee the situation and provide updates.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate notice of the incident and instructed authorities to expedite relief work. He directed the officials to ensure the injured received proper medical treatment. Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes for the quick recovery of the victims. Baghpat: Over 50 Devotees Trapped After Wooden Structure Collapses at Lord Aadinath Nirvan Ladoo Event in UP’s Baraut, Disturbing Videos Surface.

Yogi Adityanath's office wrote in a post on social media platform X, "UPCM @myogiadityanath has taken cognisance of the accident in Bagpat district and has given instructions to expedite the relief work. The Chief Minister has immediately sent the injured to the hospital and directed the district administration officials to provide them proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured."

SP Arpit Vijayvargiya explained the circumstances of the incident: "There was a religious programme being conducted. The Jain community was performing a ceremony to offer laddus at the temple. Some people were on a wooden platform, and it became unbalanced and collapsed, causing many to fall. Around 25 people were injured, with some suffering serious injuries. Treatment for the injured is ongoing." As the investigation continues, the community and authorities are working together to manage the aftermath of the tragic incident.

