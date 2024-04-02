Morena, Apr 2 (PTI) Five labourers were injured when a century-old railway bridge on the Kwari river collapsed while it was being dismantled in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The incident took place near Sikroda village under Kailaras police station limits.

Also Read | 'Join BJP or Be Prepared To Be Arrested by ED': AAP Leader Atishi Claims She's Being Pressurised To Join BJP (Watch Video).

The narrow gauge bridge, more than 100 years old, was being dismantled as the railway line was being converted to broad gauge, Sub Divisional Magistrate Pradeep Tomar said.

The labourers were carrying out the work of cutting the iron structure of the old bridge using a gas cutter but it collapsed, injuring five workers, the official said.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Successfully Carries Out Emergency Trial Landing of Chinook Helicopters on NH-44 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag (Watch Video).

The five injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Morena, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)