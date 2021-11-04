Mathura (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) As many as 1,589 stolen mobile phones worth over Rs 1.5 crore were recovered from five people in a joint operation in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

According to officials, the phones were among a lot of 8,990 that were looted from a truck on the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border in early October while being transported from a factory in Noida to Bengaluru.

The accused travelling in two vehicles were intercepted near Raipura Jat underpass under Farah police station limits when they were proceeding towards Agra to dispose of the looted mobile phones.

Based on a tip-off, the operation was carried out jointly by teams of Farah police station, surveillance, SWAT, special operations group (SOG) and special task force (STF).

Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said 1,589 stolen mobile phones were recovered and the five accused arrested. The recovered phones are worth Rs 1,58,90,000, officials said.

The accused were identified as Rahul alias Aamir Khan of Mathura, and Shahid, Azaruddin, Samir and Ajmal of Nuh district in Haryana.

Earlier, 113 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 11,30,000 had been recovered from eight accused, officials stated.

