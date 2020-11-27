Port Blair, Nov 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,682 on Friday as five more persons tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Twelve more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The archipelago now has 130 active coronavirus cases, while 4,491 people have recovered from the disease and 61 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, he said.

The administration has so far tested 1,23,165 samples for COVID-19, the official added.

