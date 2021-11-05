Bardhaman (WB), Nov 5 (PTI) Five members of a family, including three children, were killed and six others injured on Friday after their vehicle collided head-on with a truck in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said.

The accident took place on the Bardhaman-Katwa Road in Kamnara area under the Dewandighi Police Station limits, when the driver of the car lost control over it and hit the truck coming from the opposite direction, a senior officer said.

All the 11 occupants of the car, including the driver, were taken to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared five of them brought dead.

Six injured persons have been undergoing treatment at the health facility, the officer said.

All the victims were coming from Dum Dum airport in Kolkata and going to their home in Sayedpara in Murshidabad district, he said.

Bodies of Rashed Sheikh (61), Sainur Khatun (17), Sonali Khatun (9), Aryan sheikh (3) and Sayan Sheikh (3) were sent for post-mortem examinations, he said.

The truck driver fled the spot with the vehicle, the officer said.

"An investigation has been initiated, and search is on for the truck," he added.

