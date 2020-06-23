New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Five people have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man on the Raja Garden flyover in west Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

They have been identified as Nahid Hussain (24), Pintu Kumar (22), Aman (25), Vishal (20), and Ajay Kumar (25), all residents of Kirari Suleman Nagar, the police added.

Also Read | Mumbai reports 846 New COVID-19 Cases And 42 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

The robbery had taken place on the morning of June 16 when the victim was headed for his office in Gurgaon, they said, quoting the complaint lodged following the incident.

The victim alleged that three men stopped him on the flyover while he was going on his motorcycle and robbed him of his wallet, mobile phone, and laptop, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Bengaluru-Based Chartered Accountant Kills Wife, Mother-in-Law Before Committing Suicide, Leaves Behind 67-Page Suicide Note.

During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage of area and the complainant's bank account statements, he said, adding there were transactions from his account to two other accounts, which were found to be fake.

"The mobile numbers associated with these accounts were also analysed which showed that the accused were based in Kirari Suleman Nagar. Later, police raided the area and arrested them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Deepak Purohit said.

During interrogation, Hussain said he had planned the robbery as he was facing financial issues due to the lockdown, the police said, adding that he arranged a motorcycle for the purpose.

Hussain used the victim's SIM card to make the bank transactions through an app and later, Pintu Kumar withdrew the money, the police said.

A countrymade pistol, a live cartridge, two knives, a mobile phone, two debit cards, and the motorcycle were recovered from them, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)