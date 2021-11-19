Mandya (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): As many as five people including two minors died in a road accident near Nelamakanahalli in the Mandya district of Karnataka on Friday, police informed.

According to the information shared by police, the accident took place between a tipper lorry and an autorickshaw.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

