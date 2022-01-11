Moradabad, Jan 11 (PTI) Five people were injured on Tuesday when a security guard at a Union Bank of India branch here allegedly accidently fired his gun.

The incident took place at the Gokul Das Road branch of the bank when the guard there accidently fired his single-barrel gun while forcing excess crowd out of the bank, police said.

Also Read | CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021 Released At ctet.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Circle officer Ashutosh Tiwari said security guard Ram Kumar, an ex-serviceman, was trying to maintain the crowd when his gun fell down and got fired.

The bank saw a heavy footfall on Tuesday despite COVID protocol, according to which only 10 persons are allowed inside the bank at a time, they said.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal Holds Meet With His Bhutanese Counterpart, Discusses Ways to Boost Bilateral Trade.

The five persons injured were standing outside the gate. They were identified as Jwala, Rana, Paver, Rakhi and Meera.

All injured were rushed to a government hospital and everyone is out of danger, Tiwari said, adding, the matter is being probed with the help of CCTV footages and eyewitness accounts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)