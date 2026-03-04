Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Italian women's national hockey team arrived in Hyderabad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The Italian women's national hockey team arrived in Hyderabad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Hyderabad, Telangana, according to a release.

Also Read | How to Buy India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Tickets Online.

Scheduled from March 8 to 14, eight nations will compete for three crucial berths for the much-anticipated tournament in Belgium and the Netherlands later this year in August.

Italy have been placed in Pool A, where they will face England, Korea and Austria. The European side has previously qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup twice, first in 1976 and most recently in 2018, where they recorded their best-ever finish of ninth place.

Also Read | South Africa vs New Zealand Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final.

Italy will open their campaign with a clash against England on March 8, followed by matches against Austria and Korea on 9th and 11th March respectively.

On the occasion, captain of the Italian women's national hockey team, Sara Puglisi, said, "We have just arrived in Hyderabad after a good period of preparation with the team. We are ready to compete and achieve the results we need to qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup. That is what we hope, and that's what we have trained so hard for." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)