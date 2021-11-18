New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Four IPS and two DANIPS officers of the Delhi Police were transferred on Thursday, according to an official order.

According to the order, 1996-batch IPS officer Jaspal Singh has been transferred as managing director of Delhi Police Housing Corporation from Special Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range).

Also Read | Go Fashion IPO Subscribed 6.87 Times on Second Day of Subscription.

Alok Kumar has been transferred as Special CP (Provisioning and Logistics, under provisioning and finance division) from Special CP (Crime), it said.

Special CP (Traffic Headquarters) Manish Kumar Agarwal and Special CP (Headquarters) Shalini Singh have become Special CP (Protective Security Division) and Special CP (Welfare, under Human resource Division) respectively, the order stated.

Also Read | Delhi: Asked to Show Vehicle Documents, Man Bites Traffic Cop’s Finger in Rohini.

It stated that 2008-batch Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officer Shukhraj Katewa who was Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) has become Additional DCP-II (Dwarka district) and Satish Kumar, a 2010-batch DANIPS officer, has become DCP (Headquarters-I) from Additional DCP-II (Dwarka).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)