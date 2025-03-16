Bhagalpur, Mar 16 (PTI) Five policemen were injured in an attack by a mob in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Antichak in Kahalgaon sub-division on Saturday night when a police team went there after receiving information about a fight between two groups, they said.

This is the third such attack on the police in the state in the last five days. While an assistant sub-inspector died on Saturday after he was assaulted by a group of people in Munger district, another policeman died after a scuffle between the police and a mob in Araria district on Wednesday.

Among those injured in the latest incident were a sub-inspector, three constables and a chowkidar, officials said.

"The incident took place when a police team went to investigate a brawl between two boys, which had escalated. One of the boys hurled stones at the team. Following that, locals also started hurling stones," Station House Officer of Antichak Ashutosh Kumar said.

"Additional forces were immediately sent to the area and the situation was brought under control," he said.

The injured policemen were taken to the nearest government hospital for treatment, he added.

"The prime accused, however, managed to flee. Local magistrate Sanjeev Choudhary was also present there when the incident happened. Based on the statement given by Choudhary, a case was registered and a search started for the accused," Kumar said.

Hours before this incident, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh succumbed to the injuries that he received after being attacked by a mob in Nandlalpur village in the Mufassil police station area of Munger district.

He was part of a police team that went to the village on Friday after receiving information about a scuffle. He was attacked with a sharp weapon on his head by some men who were drunk. He died at a hospital in Patna on Saturday.

