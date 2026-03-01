By Jagdish Yadav

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): For Suryansh Shedge, cricket over the past year has gone deeper than runs, wickets or trophies- to a journey of learning, especially from a captain he deeply admires.

"Our personalities match a lot. We like winning," the Mumbai all-rounder breaks into a smile while speaking about Shreyas Iyer, the man who leads him both in Mumbai domestic cricket and at Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shedge is representing Mumbai in the semi-final of the Col. C K Nayudu Trophy (Under-23) against Maharashtra at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Pune. The Mumbai team is aiming to lift the trophy after finishing as runners-up in the last season.

Shedge's schedule reflects the life of a modern-day cricketer -- red-ball commitments in one window and white-ball preparation in another, with IPL 2026 just around the corner.

"It's going well. I am playing the domestic tournament, C K Nayudu. So, I am trying to manage both things," Shedge told ANI when asked about his preparations for the upcoming IPL season.

The 19th IPL edition is set to start at the end of March. Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first-time champions after defeating PBKS in the final last year, leaving the Shreyas Iyer-led side still looking for their maiden IPL title.

The 23-year-old, who was retained by Punjab Kings for the IPL 2026, carries the hunger of a player who has already tasted both heartbreak and glory. PBKS finished runners-up last year, falling short in the final, and the disappointment still lingers.

"We have to go with the same mindset. And, last time, we came a bit short. But, this time, whatever mistakes we have made, we will try to improve," he said, sounding determined rather than dejected.

If there is one figure who has shaped his mindset, it is Shreyas Iyer. Having played multiple tournaments under him, Shedge said he understands his captain's approach almost instinctively.

"When he is the captain, and he steps into the field, he has the same mindset that I have to win the match in any situation. I have learned a lot from him. And, because I have played a lot of tournaments under him, I know how he likes to operate. I am familiar with his captaincy style," Shedge said.

It is this shared intensity, this refusal to give up, that Shedge also sees in the Indian team's T20 World Cup campaign.

India are set to face West Indies in a crucial Super Eight fixture at Eden Gardens, and Shedge's belief in the squad is unwavering.

"As per our team and bench strength, I think it's a complete team. There shouldn't be any issue. Plus, I think our loss (against South Africa), if it happens early in the tournament, we know what improvements we have to make and what changes we have to make. So, I think it was a blessing in disguise," he stated.

For Shedge, minor setbacks are part of the journey, something he has experienced first-hand. His breakout campaign in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was nothing short of transformative. Playing his first full season for Mumbai's senior side, he emerged as a fearless lower-order finisher and handy bowler.

He scored 131 runs at a staggering strike rate of 251.92, including a crucial unbeaten 36 off 15 balls in the final against Madhya Pradesh. His unbeaten 30 off just eight balls against Andhra and 36 not out against Vidarbha turned tight games in Mumbai's favour. With eight wickets in the tournament, he proved his value as a complete all-rounder.

"I think it was a career-defining campaign for me. Because it was my first full tournament. I was playing the complete tournament for the Mumbai senior team. For me personally, that tournament was very important to instil that belief in me that I belong and I am a match-winner," he reflected.

Now, as he trains between matches, attends team camps and stays connected with Punjab Kings coaching staff and teammates, Shedge is quietly building towards another big season.

"The franchise had kept a few camps. One of the camps was in Udaipur, which I was able to attend. And, recently, there was a camp in Abu Dhabi, which I couldn't attend. But I am in touch with the teammates and coaches," he said.

There is no loud proclamation, no over-the-top ambition in his words. Just belief -- in his captain, in his franchise, and in the Indian team. For Suryansh Shedge, the journey is as much about growing under leaders like Shreyas Iyer as it is about lifting trophies. And if his recent rise is any indication, he is learning quickly and dreaming even bigger. (ANI)

