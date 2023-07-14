Reasi/Jammu, Jul 14 (PTI) Five shops were gutted in a blaze at a market in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, officials said.

The fire broke out in the main market in the Mahore area and five shops, including goods worth lakhs of rupees, were damaged in the blaze, they said.

Also Read | Triple Talaq Incident In UP: Groom Divorces Bride Two Hours After Nikah Over Not Getting Car in Dowry in Agra.

The reason for the fire is believed to be a short circuit but an investigation is underway to confirm it, a police official said.

Meanwhile, locals staged a protest against the absence of fire stations in the whole subdivision of Mahore and urged authorities to set up at least one to prevent loss of property and life due to fire incidents in future.

Also Read | Greece: Acropolis Closed as Tourists Suffer Extreme Heat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)