Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Odisha state forest department officials on Thursday rescued five sloth bear cubs from the Pitapalli area in Bhubaneswar. The cubs have been shifted to the Nandankanan Zoological Park in the state capital.

The Deputy Director of the Nandankanan Zoological Park Bimal Prasad Acharya said that the five sloth bear cubs were rescued at the state's Chandaka Wild Life Division by the forest officials.

"The cubs have been received at Nandankanan. They are kept under quarantine and veterinary care is provided to them," Acharya said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)