Gurugram, Aug 24 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy in a slum in a village here, police said on Wednesday. The boy has been apprehended and sent to a correction home.

The girl and the boy live in the same neighbourhood, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, she and her husband left to work at a construction site on Tuesday morning, leaving their daughter alone at home. They returned in the evening to find their daughter injured and bleeding profusely from her private parts.

The girl told her parents that a boy from the neighbourhood barged in and raped her, the police said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and rushed the girl to the hospital. She was discharged this morning, they said.

An FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday night. The boy, who was identified by the locals, was apprehended on Wednesday, they added.

"The boy is aged around 15. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a correction home in Faridabad," Station House Officer, Badshahpur, Inspector Sandeep Kumar said.

