Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man aged around 40 in Banswara district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday under the Anandpuri police station area, they said.

The girl was playing outside her house when the accused took her to his place on a motorcycle and allegedly raped her, SHO Kapil Patidar said.

An FIR was registered on Monday, and the accused was arrested, he said.

