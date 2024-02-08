Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 8 (ANI): A five-year-old kindergarten student died after falling into a sump at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Aahil (5) and was studying in an Upper Kindergarten (UKG) class.

According to the police, the deceased minor was a participant at his school's sports day event, which was held on Tuesday night at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium.

"He took his certificate and was waiting for his brother with his mother Shafia Sultana. He was playing around and suddenly went missing. After that, his mother started searching for him. Meanwhile, one person standing there informed that the child fell into a sump as the existing cover was very weak, but the security there did not agree to open it," SHO Raghavendra said.

Police said that after arguments with security staff, the sump was opened, and the child was taken out and rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered in the incident. (ANI)

