Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) The drive of the Maharashtra Congress seeking scrapping of three new farm laws introduced by the Union government has received over 50 lakh signatures, its state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat said on Monday.

The signatures will be handed over to the party's Maharashtra in charge HK Patil on Tuesday, a statement said.

"The party agitation seeking revocation of the agricultural laws imposed by the BJP government at the Centre has received huge response from Maharashtra. More than 50 lakh farmers, agricultural laborers and workers have signed the petition," the statement quoted Thorat as saying.

He said the party intends to collect over two crore signatures as part of the drive, which was launched on October 2.

The Parliament passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 during its monsoon session.

These got presidential assent in September.

