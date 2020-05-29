India News | 50 More COVID-19 Cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): King's George Medical University (KGMU) on Friday informed that 50 more COVID-19 cases were detected in the state.

"50 out of 2,337 samples that were tested yesterday found positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh," it said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Secretariat Officer Posted at Parliament Tests Positive For COVID-19 : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

As per the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 7,170 people have infected from the virus in the state so far, of which 4,215 have cured and discharged and 197 have died due to the disease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)