New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): A 50-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her house in South East Delhi's Kidwai Nagar, police said on Friday.

"The crime branch team of Delhi police has recovered a suicide note from the room," they said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Seeks Response From Centre, State Govts on Plea To Transfer Religious Conversion Cases From High Courts.

Police said that the deceased woman has not named anyone in the 'suicide note".

The deceased has been identified as Anjana Rana (50), wife of Vivek Rana, a resident of East Kidwai Nagar Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Minor Girl Gang-Raped in Fatehpur Beri; Two Arrested.

A PCR call was received at KM Pur Police station at about 5:03 pm on Friday.

"The caller reported suicide. When police reached the spot, East Kidwai Nagar Delhi, Aarav (14) told them that his mother had committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan," an official familiar with the matter said.

"He and his elder brother (18) brought down the body of their mother after cutting the 'Saree' from which the lady was hanging from the ceiling fan," the official said.

"As per Aarav, his father, Vivek Rana returned from the office after being informed and took the woman to the hospital with his elder brother, but she was declared brought dead," an official familiar with the matter said.

"The spot of the incident was inspected and photographed by the crime team," the official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)