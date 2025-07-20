Pilibhit (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was attacked by a leopard while she was working in a sugarcane field in a village here on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Mewatpur village under Neuria police station limits.

Jagdei, wife of Hemraj, was working in the fields when she was suddenly attacked by the big cat. She fought off the feline in a desperate attempt to save her life but sustained serious injuries to her arms during the struggle, police said.

Deputy Director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Manish Singh, told reporters that forest staff were immediately sent to the spot.

"Sometimes, tigers or leopards venture close to human settlements in the region. Villages in the Neuria area are currently gripped under fear of a tigress, which was reportedly been spotted several times in the recent days," he said.

Jagdei was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, an official said.

Residents of rural Pilibhit have increasingly expressed concern over the growing presence of wild animals. On June 9, a tiger had mauled a farmer to death in the same village, he said.

