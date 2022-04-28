Hoshiarpur, Apr 28 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his cousin at village Kurala Kalan near here on Thursday, said police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tanda) Raj Kumar said Harpreet Singh had a verbal duel with his cousin Amandeep Singh over some issue two-three days ago.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Key Accused from West Bengal.

Following the spat, Amandeep fired two shots at Harpreet Singh with his .12 bore rifle on Thursday and then fled, the DySP said.

One bullet hit Harpreet, leading to his death, he said, adding that investigation was underway.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022: Authorities Not to Allow 'Shab-e-Qadr’, 'Jumat-ul-Vida’ Prayers at Srinagar’s Historic Jamia Masjid.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)