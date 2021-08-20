Jammu, Aug 19 (PTI) The police here Thursday recovered 500 kg of poppy husk from two inter-state smugglers, officials said.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi’s 77th Birth Anniversary: IYC, NSUI to Organise Blood Donation Camps, Photo Exhibition, Sports, Cultural Events in Delhi.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the smuggling of drugs from Kashmir to Punjab via Mughal road, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district arrested the two accused – Imtyaz Hussain and Ubaid Ahmad Dar – after finding the consignment in their truck.

The vehicle has also been seized and an FIR registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said ANTF Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Sharma, who supervised the operation.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Gartang Gali in Nelong Valley of Uttarkashi District Open for Tourists After 59 Years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)