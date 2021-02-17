Amaravati, Feb 17 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh saw the addition of 51 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths even as 57 patients got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

So far, 1.36 crore sample tests were completed that turned out 8,89,010 confirmed positive cases of the pandemic in the state, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases slid to 607 after a total of 8,81,238 recoveries and 7,165 deaths, it said.

Only Chittoor district added 14 fresh COVID-19 cases while the remaining 12 districts reported less than eight each.

Chittoor also reported one more COVID-19 fatality along with Krishna.

Srikakulam district has an active caseload of eight, while Vizianagaram and Kurnool were down to 10 each. PTI

