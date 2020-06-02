India News | 51 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Jharkhand, Total 712

Ranchi, Jun 2 (PTI) Fifty-one people, including two intern doctors, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 712, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

Two intern doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) were found to be COVID-19 positive, health officials said, adding that they had a recent travel history.

Also Read | IndiGo Cancels 17 flights to And From Mumbai Due to Cyclone Nisarga: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 2, 2020.

According to the bulletin, 499 of the total number of cases are migrant workers who recently returned to the state.

Jharkhand has 411 active cases at present, while 320 people have been discharged from various hospitals following recovery, it said.

Also Read | Mango Production Likely to Drop 4.36% to 20.44 Million Tonne This Year: Agriculture Ministry.

Five persons have so far died of the disease in Jharkhand.

Most of the active cases are in East Singhbhum district (115), followed by Dhanbad (51), Hazaribag (42), Ramgarh (25) and Gumla (22), the bulletin said.

The other districts with active cases are Koderma (19), Ranchi (17), West Singhbhum (14), Simdega (14), Garhwa (13), Giridih (nine), Bokaro (seven), Pakur (five), Khunti (five), Seraikela (four), Lohardaga (four), Sahibganj (three), Latehar (three) and Palamau (two).

A total of 5,415 people, who returned to the state recently, are under surveillance and asymptomatic, while 4,084 have completed the 28-day observation period.

While 91,765 people are in various quarantine centres, 2,91,828 people are in home quarantine, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 44.94 per cent in Jharkhand and the mortality rate is 0.7 per cent, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)