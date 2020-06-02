Latest News | Mango Production Likely to Drop 4.36 Pc to 20.44 MT This Year: Govt

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Mango production in the country is estimated to lower by 4.36 per cent at 20.44 million tonne (MT) in the crop year 2019-20 ending this month, the latest data from the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The output of mango, the king of fruits, stood at 21.37 MT during the 2018-19 crop year (July-June).

The arrival of mangoes from the southern and western India has started, while the season in the northern states like Uttar Pradesh will begin from mid-June onwards.

However, production of other summer fruits -- muskmelon and watermelon -- is estimated to be higher than the previous year, as per the second estimate of horticultural crop production released by the ministry for the crop year 2019-20.

Production of muskmelon is estimated to be higher at 13.30 MT this year from 12.66 MT last year.

Similarly, the production of watermelon is estimated to increase to 2.78 MT from 2.49 MT, while that of litchi to 7,30,000 tonne from 7,21,000 tonne in the said period.

Banana output is also pegged higher at 31.50 MT for the crop year 2019-20 when compared with 30.46 MT last year.

Total fruits production in the country is likely to increase to 99 MT this year from 97.96 MT last year, the ministry's data showed.

Among key vegetables, production of three main kitchen staples -- tomato, potato and onion -- is estimated higher from over the last year.

Tomato output is expected to increase to 20.57 MT this year from 19 MT last year, while that of potato to 51.3 MT from 50.19 MT in the said period.

Similarly, production of onion is pegged higher at 26.73 MT for the 2019-20 crop year when compared with 22.81 MT last year.

Production of overall vegetables in the country is pegged higher at 191.76 MT in the 2019-20 from 183.17 MT in the last year.

Honey production is estimated to remain flat at 1,20,000 tonne this year. Similarly, spice output is estimated to be almost at last year's level of 9.42 MT.

Total production of horticultural crops is estimated to increase to 320.47 MT in the 2019-20 crop year from 310.73 MT last year, the data added.

